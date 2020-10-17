Barry L. Sheaffer, 75, of Lancaster Twp., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Alice (Hammer) Sheaffer. Barry was the beloved husband of Wanda L. (Prisk) Sheaffer, and together they shared 45 years of marriage.
Barry was employed through his lifetime by Novelty Brush Company, KD Tool, and Anvil International. His work history spans 48 years. He retired in 2011. Barry was an animal lover and will be deeply missed by his dog RuRu. He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, Barry is survived by two sisters, Annetta McCardell and Gloria Platt, both of Lancaster, and many nieces, nephews and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Rodney, and Terrance Sheaffer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guest beginning at 11AM. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
