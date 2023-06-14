Barry L. "Pappy" Weit, 79, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late A. Roy Weit and the late Margaret Ulrich Weit Weller and the stepson of the late Dorothy L. "Dot" Kreider Weit. Pappy was the loving husband of Donna L. Stoyanovitch Weit and they would have observed their 59th wedding anniversary in November of this year. Throughout his life Pappy enjoyed working for many companies in the Lancaster Area; in his early years he worked for Yerger Bros. Lititz, following with Alcoa, Lancaster Press, United Parcel Shipping, Lancaster Solid Waste Authority, Wilbur Chocolate, Mount Joy, and Versatek, Lititz. He was a faithful and active member of Brunnerville United Methodist Church, where he served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, and as an usher.
Pappy was an avid hunter and a deeply passionate fisherman. He treasured spending time at the family cabin in Sullivan County and enjoyed a yearly family trip to the beach. Pappy loved rooting for his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees and cheering on both Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge. He was the "Family Dog Whisperer", and he treasured the time he could help out caring for the dogs as his family went away on vacations. He loved being with his family, and cherished the time he could spend with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Donna, are two sons: Shawn A. husband of Amy Weit of Elizabeth Township, Brett P. Weit companion of Heather Rineer of Elizabeth Township, six grandchildren: Colby husband of Kala Weit, Luray Weit fiancée of Jake Brinser, Payton Weit fiancée of Jacee Orta, Madison Weit, Olivia Weik, and Tanner Weik, two great-grandchildren: Kohen, and Axton, four brothers: Nevin D. husband of Margaret Weit of Millersville, Randy Weit of Lititz, Roy A. Weit of Lititz, Jeffrey S. Weit of Manheim and a sister, Karen wife of John Mullis of Mohnton. Preceding him in death is a sister-in-law, Rosemary Weit.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pappy's funeral service at the Brunnerville United Methodist Church, 517 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
