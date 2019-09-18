Barry L. Nyman, 95 of Lititz, and formerly of Pottstown, passed home to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brethren Village. Barry was the loving husband of the late Evelvn L. "Evey" High Nyman who died in June of 2017. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Percy and May Rickard Nyman. Barry graduated from North Coventry High School, Pottstown, and later received a two-year degree from Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. For over 35 years Barry worked for the West Company, in Phoenixville, first as a tool and die maker and then became the supervisor of the tool and die manufacturing division before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Barry was a member of the Coventry Church of the Brethren, Pottstown. An avid hunter, Barry was a member of the Coventry Hunting Club. Barry was a very active and young 95-year-old, golfing and riding his bicycle, volunteering at Brethren Village by delivering the mail on campus, and being a member of the carpenter shop crew. Throughout his life Barry had a positive outlook on life, made friends easily, and was devoted to his family.
Surviving is a daughter Linda M. wife of Bill Ulrich of Quarryville, two sons: Keith, husband of Annette Nyman of Mifflinburg, Mark, husband of Alice Nyman of Woodbine, MD; nine grandchildren Tim Ulrich, husband of Cher, Jennifer Hershey, wife of Steve, Stephanie Ulrich, Emily Nyman wife of Mike Woodward, Kevin Nyman, husband of Kelli, Angie Chappell, wife of Brandon, Sara Strauss, wife of Jason, Julie Nyman, Laura Wheeler, wife of Jacob; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Martha, Taylor, Renee, Brooke, Britton, Grant, Brandon, Alison, Shaun, Michelle, Nicole, Ben, Daniel, Echo, Austin and Nathaniel. Preceding him in death is a brother, Ray, and four sisters: Dot, Gin, Marg, and Ned.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's funeral service at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Road, Pottstown, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barry's memory to: Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Road, Pottstown, PA 19465. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com