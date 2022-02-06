Barry L. Nicodemus, 75, of Holtwood, better known as Nick, passed away on January 29, 2022. He was born in Holtwood. Nick was the son of the late Eugene Nicodemus and Ethel (Wood) Nicodemus Raney. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Mac Nicodemus and his dog, Pepper.
Nick retired from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as an equipment operator after many years of service. He was also a volunteer firefighter for several local fire departments, where he received various awards for his service.
After retirement Nick enjoyed helping the local Holtwood farmers. On any given day you would find him doing the things he enjoyed most: packing eggs, baling hay, picking corn and cutting tobacco. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends who became his family. Nick was always the first one there to help and was generous with his time. He loved not only the people around him but also their dogs. There wasn’t a dog around that didn’t know Nick’s truck and that he had a treat waiting for them once he opened his door. He was a great friend almost to a fault.
Nick will be missed tremendously. He was more than a friend and his absence will leave big shoes to fill.
Nick always enjoyed and looked forward to picnics, backyard parties and good food. There isn’t a better way to honor Nick than a Celebration of Life with just that: food, family and friends. Celebration will be scheduled at a later warmer date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nick’s memory to The Humane League of Lancaster County online at http.//support.humanepa.org.
