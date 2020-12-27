Barry L. Neiss, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on December 18, 2020 on his mother's birthday. He was the third son born to Elwood S. and Betty Jane (Powell) Neiss.
Barry attended J.P. McCaskey High School and spent his career with Flexsteel. He was a faithful member of Grace Community Church and made many friends there.
Over the years, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing softball, as well as the many campfires at Camp Swatara. He regularly attended his great-nephew and niece's sporting events. He and his brother, Larry, were inseparable for the many decades while living together.
His surviving siblings are, Elwood "Woody" (Barbara), Tom (Judy), Larry, Gary (and companion Terri).
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Lancaster General Hospital for the compassionate care they extended to Barry in his time of need.
Contributions may be made in Barry's name to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
