Barry L. Myers, 76, Flinton, passed away January 19, 2023, at home. Born March 6, 1946, in Lancaster, the son of Richard and Eleanor (Espenshade) Myers.
Preceded in death by father; survived by mother, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown; loving wife of 54 years, Judy (Geibe) Myers, Flinton; son, Trevor (Marcie) Myers, Elizabethtown; daughter, Shannon (Tom) Steg Jr., Odenton, MD; grandchildren, Sienna and Tommy III; and four grand-dogs. Brother of Jeff Myers, Cape Coral, FL.
Retired Machinist from Tyco and worked part-time for Manheim Auto Auction. Member of Elizabethtown Masonic Lodge #682. In his free time Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Honoring his request services will be held privately for the Myers family. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
