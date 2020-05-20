Barry L. Kotler of Goodyear, AZ passed on April 27, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Harold and Anne Kotler on October 3, 1944. The world has lost an amazing person.
Barry is survived by his wife, Renee and his children, Josh Kotler, Boca Raton, FL and Jenny Scarkino, Santa Cruz, CA. Also, a granddaughter, Presley Rose Scarkino and his bonus daughter, Kristina Bernazani, and her sons, Dale and Derek Gaskins. Barry attended Universities in Frankfurt, Germany and Barcelona, Spain. He received his BS in Political Science from Juniata College in 1970 and his JD from University of CA, Davis in 1975. Most of his legal career was spent working for Chevron in areas of Antitrust, Labor, Patent, Financing of Projects as well as litigation. His last position before retiring in 2012 was Law Manager of the Angola LNG Project. He and Renee moved to Goodyear, AZ in November of 2012. Barry will be best remembered for his wonderful personality and incredible sense of humor. But most of all, he will be remembered for his love of his wife and children. Renee is asking that if you want to do anything in his memory, please reach out with a donation to a food bank, a shelter or someone in need. It is what he would have wanted.
