Barry L. Knauer, 64, of Lititz, died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Harry and Pauline Brumbach Knauer. Barry was the loving husband of Sally A. Kirkpatrick Knauer who died in February of last year. Throughout his life Barry was involved in sales and service in the Lawn Equipment Industry; most recently as a Territory Sales Manager for KPM Exceptional LLC in Landing, NJ; previously he was employed by (LEPCO) Lawn Equipment Parts Company, Marietta. He was a social member of the Lititz American Legion Post 56, and the Lititz VFW post 1463. In his early years he enjoyed traveling throughout Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and British Columbia hunting big game. Barry's real life-long passion was fishing; especially bass fishing in fresh water lakes. He also loved taking care of his Dachshunds, named M.J. and Ginger.
Surviving is a stepson, Don A. husband of Kori Garber of Marietta, a step granddaughter, Hannah Garber, two sisters: Lorraine wife of Robert Bowman of Ephrata, Debra Stoessel of Denver, two brothers: Donald husband of Darla Knauer of Potter County, Larry husband of Sue Knauer of Denver, and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Old Zion German Reformed Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barry's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com