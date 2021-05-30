Barry L. Keener, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Friday, January 18, 1952, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Guie H. and Marian J. (McNall) Keener. He was married to Suzanne M. (Helm) Keener on May 12, 1973.
In addition to his wife of over 48 years, he is survived by two children: Barry G. Keener, of Elizabethtown and Natalie D. Snyder, married to Eric, of Midlothian, VA. Also surviving is a grandson, Henry G. Snyder, of Midlothian, VA and two sisters: Cathy, wife of Mervin Fleck, of Elizabethtown and Linda Gochenour, of Columbia.
Barry graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School and served 6 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard. After graduation, he worked at Armstrong carpet and flooring plants for 33 years. He was an avid collector of Lionel trains and acquired one of the finest post-war collections in the country. He was well known for his extensive knowledge of the genre and contributed to several publications with information and lending items for pictures. He had membership in four national train collector clubs and many top collectors enjoyed coming to his house after the semiannual York TCA Train Meet. In 1983, he opened a retail toy train store in Elizabethtown for the purpose of funding his collecting which he operated for 32 years until he had to close due to health. His store was well known with customers coming from throughout the country and he was instrumental in helping many to begin their own collecting or operating journey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with the Rev. Bernard Oniwe as Celebrant. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Private Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barry's memory to St. Peter Catholic Church and mailed to 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.stpeteretown.org or to a charity of one's choice.
