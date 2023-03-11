Barry L. Karnes, 64, of Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg. He was born February 18, 1959 in Lancaster, son of the late Douglas and Mary (Geibe) Karnes.
Barry retired from Fuji Film, where he was a warehouse supervisor. He was a member of the Hershey Italian Lodge, and he enjoyed astronomy, watching sports and listening to music.
Barry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" (Iacavone) Karnes; daughters, Jessica and Jamie L. Karnes; and a sister, Karen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM in the Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30 AM. Private interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Four Diamonds cancer treatment center. Send condolences via the online guest book at: www.hooverfuneralhome.com