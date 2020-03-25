Barry L. Herr, 71, of Manheim and formerly of Mount Joy and Lampeter passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd K. and Ruth Pleger Herr. He was the husband of the late Lois A. Weaver Herr who died in 2013. Barry was a self-employed truck driver and farmer. He was a member of Grace Community Fellowship, Manheim.
Surviving are two daughters: Kerry, wife of Jeffrey Hunsecker, Manheim; Kimberly, wife of Donavin Landis, Conestoga; a son, B. Lloyd Herr, husband of Ashley, Landisville; nine grandchildren and a brother, K. Nelson Herr of Ephrata.
Due to current public health guidelines, services are private with burial at East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. To send family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
