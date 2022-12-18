Barry L. Heiserman, 79, of Paradise, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following an extended stay at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester H. and Mary Jane (Ferguson) Heiserman. Barry was the loving husband of the late Carole (Heipler) Heiserman, and they shared 43 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2016.
Following high school, Barry honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked as a service technician for UGI Corp., retiring after 39 years of service. Barry was of the Christian faith. He and his late wife enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and Canada. He loved spending time with family and friends.
Barry is survived by his son, Barry Yoder and his wife Wendy of Coatesville, and daughters Michele Philpot and her husband Harry of Paradise, and Karin Ritter and her husband Dennis of Ephrata. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lester Heiserman and his wife Barbara of Lancaster, and Dennis Heiserman of Lititz.
A celebration of Barry's life will take place at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Bart Township Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Barry's name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com