Barry L. Haines, 70, of Lancaster passed away suddenly at his home August 30, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late Gerald F. Haines Sr. and Elizabeth Haines. He was a decorated Marine who served his country proudly.
He was a generous man. Barry always put his family first and never failed to provide for them, he was dedicated and hardworking. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those he cherished. He was an active member of the Hubley Social Club and the Seventh Ward Republican Club. He also carried membership with The Rainmakers Association. Barry found great enjoyment in playing cards with his grandchildren, and in playing golf. He also loved to spend time at the casino with his wife, Doris.
Barry's memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 44 years Doris Haines of Lancaster; his children Michelle Dickinson (Justin) of Lancaster and Tony Axe (Missy) of South Carolina; his brothers James Haines (Vicky) of Willow Street and Gerald Haines, Jr. (Dee) of Lancaster; and his grandchildren Paige, Scarlett, Michael, and David. Barry will be deeply missed.
To leave a condolence kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »