Barry L. Geltmacher, Sr., 77 of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Miriam Way Geltmacher, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He will be deeply missed by his children, Barry L. Jr., (Dory Rice) Geltmacher of Mount Joy; Tracy (Richard) Kolb of Lancaster, and Terry (Kathy DiCrosta) Geltmacher of Mount Pocono. His daily presence will be missed by his grandchildren: Josh and Jessica Dishart and Jake and Abie Geltmacher, as well as his seven great-grandchildren. The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his parents, Abram and Ada Stauffer Geltmacher and brothers Abram and Jackie.
A life-long and proud resident of Mount Joy, Barry began working for the former Gerberich and Payne Shoe Company. Later, he was employed by the AutoKraft Box Corp., Mount Joy, where he worked for over 43 years. His last few years with the company were spent in the Hellam facility. A passionate outdoorsman, Barry loved spending time in the woods hunting with his family and grandsons. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with them at the family camp in Mifflin Co. A true fisherman at heart, he especially enjoyed trips to Pulaski, NY where he would go salmon fishing and trout fishing in Perry Co., where his friends would profess that he had a special knack for catching trout and was known to pull them out of mud puddle! The Geltmacher Family would like to extend a special thank you to his "Guardian Angels" at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center for their compassion and care he received during the past 7 years. Barry leaves his family and friends a legacy of special memories which will serve as a guiding light for his children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives.
A Memorial Service honoring Barry's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main St., Mount Joy on Saturday, July 18th at 1 PM. Barry's family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols will require all attendees to wear a mask. ALSO visitors not planning to attend the service, please come to visit early. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Barry may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Condolences may be sent through www.sheetzfuneralhome.com