Barry L. Eberly, 71, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health.
He was born in Denver to the late Herman H. and Mary Helen (Derr) Eberly.
Barry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing puzzles.
Barry worked as a brick layer for Moyer in Reinholds and prior to that he worked for Tyson Chicken.
Barry is survived by 2 sons, Scott and Robert Eberly; 5 grandchildren; 10 siblings, June Hartman, Anna, wife of Earl Yelk, Jeanie, wife of Terry Johnson, Jennie, wife of Eli Horst, Jr., Richard Eberly, Linda Conard, Faye, wife of Barry Hummel, Esty Burkey, Lisa, wife of Karl Maestle, and Brenda, wife of Ron Elliot. He also is survived by his best friend Paula Philes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Herman H. Eberly, Jr., Rose M. Eberly, and Sterling Eberly.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St., Denver, PA, 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.