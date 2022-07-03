Barry L. Buffenmyer, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Peggy Miller Buffenmyer with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage in October. Born in Brownstown, he was the son of the late Mark and Ruth Landis Buffenmyer.
Barry and Peggy attended Grace Church at Willow Valley. He worked for Lapp Electric for over 30 years. Barry honorably served his country in the United States Navy. In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing, boating, woodworking, and doing wood carvings. Barry handled everything with such dignity, and no matter how hard things got he never complained. He was a man with a very deep faith, and he was ready to go to heaven.
Surviving besides his wife Peggy are 2 children: Pamela J., wife of Brian Fulmer of Lancaster, Troy A., husband of Lori Mahoney Buffenmyer of Willow Street, 4 grandsons: Jesse Fulmer, Joshua, husband of Gloria Fulmer, Chad Buffenmyer, Reid Buffenmyer, great granddaughter: Parker Fulmer, and brother: Gerald Buffenmyer of Akron, PA. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Dean Buffenmyer and Barbara Christianson.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Barry's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or a charity of your choice. shiveryfuneralhome.com
