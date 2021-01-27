Barry L. Bleecher, age 73, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was the husband of Cheryl C. Kreider Bleecher. Born in Smithville, he was the son of the late Harry E. D. Bleecher and Elizabeth G. Longer Bleecher. Barry proudly served our country as a Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War. He attended Refton BIC Church. He was a long distance truck driver and later worked for Esch Timber Framing until his retirement. He enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, fishing, playing poker, Yahtzee, and watching game shows.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children; Crystal (Tony) Spencer with whom he resided, Crimson (Roger) Fryberger, John Paul (fiancée Emily Riffey), both of Pequea, 13 grandchildren, 3 siblings: Frances Stively, Lorna (Kenneth) Keene, H. Dale Bleecher, sister-in-law Janis Bleecher and his two cats. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Joyce Platt, Edward "Buzz" and H. Glenn Bleecher.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at The Lord's House of Prayer, 133 E. Vine St., Lancaster, on Feb. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. A live stream link will be on reynoldsandshivery.com
