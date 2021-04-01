Barry L. Baum, age 74, of Paradise, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, as result of a motorcycle accident. He was the husband of Betty L. Kauffman Baum with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage on December 11th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late William Frank, Sr. and Alice Bender Baum.
Previously he was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Vietnam War as a small arms repair specialist.
In his early years he worked as a mechanic for Mel's Texaco of Gap and Gap Enterprise. In 1986 he started Barry's Custom Auto until retiring in 2019. Barry enjoyed restoring old cars especially Fords, going to car shows, riding motorcycle, but loved his old cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Brenda L. wife of Richard Hann of Wilmington, IL, grandson, Zachary J. Coblentz, step grandson, Dustin J. Hann, siblings: Carol wife of Thomas Hartley of New Providence, Robert, husband of Lynn Huenink Baum of Paradise, half-brother Kenneth husband of Joyce Braungard Kinsey of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Braungard and a half-brother, William F. Baum, Jr.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Clint Shondelmyer will be officiating. Interment will be in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Shiveryfuneralhome.com