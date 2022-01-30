Barry K. White, 80, of Intercourse, died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer for 4 years.
He was born on September 12, 1941 in Sunbury, PA to the late Kenneth and Marjorie (Conrad) White. He was the beloved husband of Diann (Shaffer), who was always by his side for over 57 years.
He graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman at Gitmo Bay Cuba. He entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1971 serving as a Trooper, Detective and his final 10 years as Fire Marshall, where he especially enjoyed working with the volunteer fire companies. After his retirement he worked for 10 years as a fire investigator for insurance companies, and another 10 years as safety assistant at Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police, Retired State Police Association of PA, Christiana Masonic Lodge 417, Sottish Rite and a past member of the Lancaster County Corvette Club.
Barry loved to laugh and was known for his dry sense of humor. He cherished times spent with family, working in his yard, watching Penn State sports, and cruising in his corvette. Pop loved traveling, Hershey Bears hockey and adventures with his grandsons and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time, traveling and going out to eat with his close circle of friends.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by two daughters: Michelle (Dave) Hughes of New Holland and Tricia (Steve) Weiss of Lancaster, two grandsons: Travis (Lena) Buzzard of Wrightsville and Mitch (Katie) Buzzard of New Holland and four great-grandchildren: Corey, Eva, Isaiah and Preston. A sister Barb (Ivan) Futrell of Stafford VA, a brother Edward (Diane) White of Sunbury, PA and a brother-in-law Mike (Darla) Shaffer of Millersburg, PA and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 3:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with Pastor Josh Simmons officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com