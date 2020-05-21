A Once-in-a-lifetime kinda human, Barry J. West, 76, of Lititz died May 16, 2020.
He was the son of the late Arthur and Josephine O'Connor West, and the husband of Rebecca Stauffer Snavely West, married for 26 years.
Owner-Operator of Commoncents Courier, retiring in 2018.
Barry attended Brunnerville United Methodist Church and was a 1962 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. He worked at Watt & Shand selling ladies shoes prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska during the 1964 Great Alaskan Earthquake & Tsunami.
He attended Millersville College, and assisted intellectually disabled adults at EARS, Inc. Barry enjoyed being a Judo instructor, earning a 3rd-degree brown belt. He loved playing his guitar and singing; winning many karaoke competitions. His Straight 8's APA pool team won the 2018 Regional Championships awarding them a slot at the Las Vegas 8-ball World Championship.
A lifetime member of the American Legion Post 56 in Lititz, Barry served for several years as an Adjutant, and led the pledge of allegiance at the annual Memorial Day of Remembrance. He was involved with the memorial plaque honoring POW/MIA's of WWI & WWII.
Barry and Becky enjoyed traveling to Snowshoe, West Virginia and the New England states and spending time with family.
Barry will be greatly missed by his family, including three step sons:Doug (Donna) Snavely, Dan (Lisa) Snavely, and David (Laura) Snavely all of Lititz, including six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; five nieces, eight nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three brothers, William, Richard and Donald.
A life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to Brunnerville United Methodist Church 517 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Water Street Ministries 210 South Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com