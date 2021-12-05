Barry J. Sensenig, 72, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his hunting cabin.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harold and Ruth (Eckenrode) Sensenig and was the husband of Shelby A. (Shaffer) Sensenig with whom he shared 28 years of marriage.
He was a member of Grace Family Church, New Holland.
Barry was a truck driver for Sauder Trucking for over 40 years. He loved hunting, trucking and spending time with his family and grandkids.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by three daughters, Bonnie L., wife of Randy Martin of Denver, Connie S., wife of Carson Snyder of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Michelle L., wife of Christopher Wing of Narvon; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Lou, wife of Martin Clair of Port Royal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Sensenig and Harry Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Grace Family Church, 415 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the Voganville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.