Barry H. McMichael, 71, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home. He was the loving husband of Constance Jean (Edwards) McMichael, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, Barry was the son of the late William H., Jr. and Louella E. (Hansen) McMichael. He was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1968. Barry was an electrician with the IBEW, working in many factories and industrial facilities across Central and Eastern Pennsylvania, retiring with 35 years of service. For his entire life, Barry was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A Service for Barry will be held via ZOOM at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, May 28, 2022. For the ZOOM meeting details, or to leave an online condolence, please visit Barry's obituary at
