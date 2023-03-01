Barry Glenn Eitnier, 89, of Ephrata, formerly of Coudersport and New Holland, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Fairmount Homes.
Born April 22, 1933 in Ephrata, he was the son of the late William Eitnier and Elizabeth (Weitzel) Eitnier Ford, wife of Louis Ford.
Barry graduated from Warwick High School in 1951. He proudly served in the US Air Force as a Central Fire Control Defense Gunner on a B29 Bomber from 1951 to 1953.
He was employed by the borough of New Holland, serving as superintendent of Public Works and retiring after 44 years. He loved playing sports, hunting, fishing and traveling, including many trips to Montana. He most recently attended Coudersport Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.
Barry is survived by his children, Beth, wife of Dean Overly of Coudersport, Vicki, wife of Rodney Hartman of New Holland, Anthony Eitnier also of New Holland; a granddaughter, Alivia Eitnier, and a brother, William Brent Eitnier of Smoketown.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Carson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 2 to 3PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr officiating. Interment will take place in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.