Barry G. "Pete" McKain, 77 of Mount Joy, formerly of Marietta, passed after a short battle with cancer. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late George and Mildred (Knisley) McKain. Barry was the loving husband of S. Ruth (Geib) McKain with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past April. Together they raised a loyal and dedicated son, Timothy McKain of Mount Joy. Also surviving is a brother, Donald McKain of Bainbridge.
A dedicated husband, father and friend to many, Barry always greeted everyone with a smile and a handshake. He retired from Wilbur Chocolate in Mount Joy, and was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. Barry loved the outdoors, sharing special memories hunting and fishing with his son. He also enjoyed making various items to use in his home. An avid Steelers fan, Sundays during the Fall were considered family days watching his favorite team with his family.
Barry was preceded in death by his 6 siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy and the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for the care they gave Barry.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 609 North Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 1760, SPCA, Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com