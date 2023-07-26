Barry G. Perry, 76, of Millersville died Saturday, July 22, 2023 after a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Shippensburg to the late Lloyd H. and Evelyn M. (Porter) Perry. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia A. (Frey) Perry who passed away in 2019 after almost 52 years of marriage.
Barry retired from ALCOA (now Arconic), after 46 years, in 2012. After retirement, to keep busy, he worked at Enterprise Rent-a-Car. He retired from Enterprise in 2022.
Barry enjoyed classic cars, working on classic cars, and attending car shows. He also enjoyed boating and spending time with his family at the Outer Banks. Barry loved watching sports, especially his favorite football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is survived by his two children: Dorie, wife of Larry Berry of Millersville, and Jason, husband of Olivia Perry of East Petersburg, three granddaughters: Ayla, Sabrina, and Kaelin, one brother: Ronald Perry of Willow Street, two sisters: Patricia "Patti", wife of Richard Weirich of Neffsville, Barbara, wife of Steve Detweiler of Akron, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by a brother: Galen (Jim) Perry, and two sisters: Joann Perry and Joyce Bowman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 5 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Family will begin receiving friends one hour before the service at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, stjude.org.
