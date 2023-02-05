Barry F. Sangrey, 82, of Lititz, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl P. and Gertrude M. (Hullihen) Sangrey. He was the beloved husband of Janice E. (Brown) Sangrey, with whom he shared over 28 years of marriage.
Barry was a 1959 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He worked for 24 years as a plumber and pipe fitter for Alcoa, retiring in 2002. Barry was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably for 4 years during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Post 34 American Legion.
Barry was a volunteer firefighter with Lafayette Fire Company. He was a devout Christian and was at peace knowing he was going to Heaven. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing at Evergreen, and riding his Harley motorcycle. His granddaughter Kaitlyn was the apple of his eye. He loved spending time with her, and even got to watch her win the district championship for volleyball twice!
In addition to his wife Janice, Barry is survived by his daughter Tracy Kubena (Kerry), granddaughter Kaitlyn Kubena, nieces Kathy, Cheryl, and Christine, and his beloved cat Princess. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Kathryn Seskis and Rosemary Wissler.
Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barry's name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.