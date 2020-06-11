Barry Eugene Ottey, 67, of Lititz, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Dayton, OH he was the son of the late Herbert Eugene and Bonnie May (Mellott) Ottey.
He graduated from Celina High School in Celina, Ohio. Barry was a veteran, who attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs during his time in the service.
He was a devout member of Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz. Barry worked for many years teaching Computer Science at Berks Technical Institute in Reading. In his free time Barry enjoyed computers, playing guitar, ballroom dancing, snorkeling, Marvel and DC Comics, science fiction, and writing. He also kept up to date on NASA's latest findings and discoveries. Barry enjoyed both reading and writing. Barry was in the process of writing a trilogy of Christian fiction novels that will be published posthumously in his honor. Barry and his wife, April were best friends and he fiercely loved his family and especially his grandsons.
Barry is survived by his wife of 37 years, April S. Ottey, his daughter, Tamara Mathew, wife of Sajy, his son, Daniel W. Ottey, husband of Janet, his brother, Daniel T. Ottey, husband of Susan, his sister, Susan G. Welch, and his brother-in-law, Frederick Neff. Barry also has 2 grandsons, Alex and Tyler. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be a celebration of life at a later time at Hosanna! A fellowship of Christians. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com