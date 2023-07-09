Barry Eugene Mellinger, 74, of Willow Valley Communities, entered fully into the presence of Jesus Christ on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was a devoted and loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
He was the dedicated husband of Jeraline (Zeller) Mellinger and was lovingly by her side, celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary on March 6, 2023. Friends often referred to them as Bar and Jer. Barry was born December 1, 1948, in Lancaster, PA, son of John and Irma (Books) Mellinger and stepmother Rhoda (Lehman) Mellinger.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School, and after attending DeVry University in Chicago, he moved to California where he met his wife, Jeraline of Spokane, WA. They served in camp ministries throughout California including Emerald Cove Camp (Yosemite Sierra Summer Camp) which grew his love for the great outdoors and his passion for forest rangership.
Barry and Jeraline moved back to Pennsylvania where they helped to establish and were first generation of Moriah Valley, a faith filled community where he and Jeraline lived and raised their family. In 1980, Barry founded and operated Mellinger Foods that specialized in Freda deli products from Philadelphia. His business grew into Hometown Provisions in Willow Street where he loyally served his customers in Lancaster County and beyond for over 35 years.
Barry enjoyed watching all sports, especially his children and grandchildren's teams. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies and could talk sports with the best of them.
Barry was involved in Living Word Academy, Worship Center, and Timberline Church and supported numerous charities.
Barry had a love for knowledge and has given his grandchildren gifts to focus on education.
Barry is survived by his wife, Jeraline; his three children, Josh Mellinger (husband of Christel Triplett) of Murfreesboro, TN, Abby (wife of Jason Gryszkowiec) of Lititz, PA, and Kristy (wife of Gene Clark) of Lancaster, PA; his grandchildren, Ian, Addison and Ella Mellinger, Kate and Peter Gryszkowiec, Mason, Liam, Timothy and Andrew Clark; his sister Diane (wife of the late Gerald Edwards) of Mount Joy, PA, and his brother Curt Mellinger of Mountville, PA. He is also survived by his "family" of Moriah Valley. Barry was preceded in death by his father John, mother Irma, and stepmother Rhoda.
Friends and Family will be received on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:15 PM with Pastor Tim Keller officiating. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed to his obituary at SnyderFuneralHome.com. A private, family interment will take place at Cross Roads Church Cemetery, Mount Joy.
Memorial contributions in Barry's name may be made to Star Rock Ministries, PO Box 996, San Clemente, CA 92674 www.starrockministries.org
"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."
Romans 8:38-39 NIV
