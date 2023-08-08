Barry Eckert passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the age of 77. Son of Irene and Harold Eckert, and loving husband of Linda Eckert.
Barry was a key player in the 1962 Conference of Roses Championship Game for Warwick. He also played in the East/West games in 1963. Barry played for the Lebanon Rams semi-pro football team. He umpired men's softball and coached his son, Jesse throughout his youth years in baseball and football. Barry also served his country in the National Guard and was a member of Lodge 43 F.&A.M. and Lititz Moravian Church.
Barry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Eckert; his son, Jesse Eckert, married to Dori Eckert; and grandchildren, Cooper Eckert, Ty Eckert, and Kathryn Bradshaw; his sister, Nancy Litzemberger, wife of Joe Litzemberger; and sister-in-law, Donna Eckert.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Eckert, Jr. and sister, Beverly Mengel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Matthew 25, 48 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
