Barry E. Landis, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed from earth to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Barry was born in Rheems, PA on March 31, 1934, the son of the late Stehman and Esther (Walmer) Landis. He retired after 37 years of service as a Laboratory Technician at Raymark Asbestos, Manheim, PA. Barry was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served on Battleships, Iowa and Wisconsin and the Aircraft Carrier, Forrestal. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Class of 1951. A member of the Hershey Free Church since 1976, where he served as a deacon, head usher and was a big part of the food bank's success. In his later years, he attended Calvary Church in Lancaster after moving to that area. Barry was a professional photographer, doing many weddings, portraits and team photos. He was Past President of the Central PA Photographers Association, he received several awards for his works and held other offices in the association. Barry spent time at Mount Calvary Church, Elizabethtown, working in the radio room, was Jr. Hi Youth Leader and was active in the Boys Brigade for many years.
Barry is survived by his loving wife, Frances E. (Wolgemuth) Landis, two daughters, Sylvia Rios, Shelby, wife of Dave Morris, sister Shirley, wife of Richard Hackenberger, grandchildren, Isaac Fouse (Elizabeth), Stephanie Fouse, (fiancé, Ryan Miller), Ashley Dienner (Derek), Krista Fisher (Robbie), Amanda Ebright (Brad), Tiana Gockley (companion, Drew Martin), step grandchildren, Amanda Eagles and David Morris, II. Barry is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Bradley Myers, Asher Myers, Nova Myers, Makayla Dienner, Ethan Dienner, Alexa Fisher, Thea Fisher, Brayden Ebright, Collin Ebright, two step great-grandchildren, Logan Eagles and Dailey Eagles. He was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Eugene Landis, sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Eugene Snyder and sister-in-law, Phyllis I. Wolgemuth.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the Hershey Free Church, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, PA. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park, 500 N. Weber Street, Annville, PA with Pastor David Martin and Pastor Stanley Nauthan officiating. The family would like to say thank you to the caretakers of Hospice for all Seasons for all of the love and attention that was shown to Barry and his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville, PA.
