Barry E. Geib, 60, of Mount Joy Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 of natural causes. He was the husband of Linda E. Wolf Geib with whom he would have celebrated 26 years of marriage on January 31, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, son of A. Lorraine Burkey Moser, Lancaster and the late Eugene S. Geib. He was an auto mechanic technician-A. Barry was raised in the Methodist faith and enjoyed NASCAR Racing, fishing and reading.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, one son: Jeremy A. (Lori) Geib, Willow Street. One granddaughter: Alyssa Geib. One step son: Steven M. Singer, Mount Joy Twp. One step daughter: Cindy Caretti, Virginia. Five step grandchildren. One sister: Joanne D. Hollinger, Lancaster. Several nieces and nephews.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
