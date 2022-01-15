Barry E. Dull, 67, of Lititz, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late William E. and Jean Thome Dull. Barry enjoyed spending time with his son and working on old cars.
Surviving is a son, Scott Dull of Manheim, two brothers: William “Bub,” Jr., husband of Lucille and Dennis Dull, two sisters: Joan wife of Eugene Kochel, and Patricia Mae Dull. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sweeney and three brothers: Donald, Lester and Jack Dull
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
