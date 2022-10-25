Barry Douglas McCall passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born in the small country town of Walnut Cove, NC, to Mary Campanelli McCall and Glenn McCall on July 22, 1938.
Barry grew up in Brooklyn, NY surrounded by his mother's extended Italian family. He attended the prestigious NYC High School of Music and Art, and then continued his studies at F.I.T., Brooklyn College, and then Julliard.
He and his partner moved to Lancaster in 1978 and restored an 1892 vintage townhouse on West Chestnut Street, converting back from a six-unit rooming house to a single-family home, where Barry taught piano for many years. He was active in many musical events in Lancaster, was the Vice President and then President of the Musical Arts Society, and was a founding member of the WYPA (Workshop for Young Performing Artists), an organization that taught, coached, and encouraged youngsters studying in various musical activities.
In addition to his love for music, he loved old houses, antiques, cooking (and eating) working in his garden, and particularly just hanging out with his many friends. He sang in his church choir for many years, making arrangements of various pieces for both the choir, and also for Harpsichord and Organ.
Barry is predeceased by his older brother Tom, and is survived by Bill Morgan, his partner/husband of over 50 years. He is also survived by two cousins, Robert Campanelli of Washington, DC, and Greg Campanelli and Maureen of Stony Point, NY.
There will be a brief service of remembrance at the interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
Please omit flowers. Gifts may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pa. 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
