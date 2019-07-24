Barry D. "Scoop" Ford, 60 of 369 Locust St., Columbia, PA died at the Lancaster General Hospital on July 18, 2019. Born in Columbia he was the son of the late William H. and Roma Steiner Ford. Barry retired as the Editor of the former Columbia Ledger. Previously he was employed as a Reporter for WSBA and the former Columbia News. Barry was of the Christian Faith. He was very active in the Columbia Boys Athletic Association where he coached several teams. He also assisted with teams at Columbia High School and served as a score keeper. He was an extreme Eagles and Phillies fan. He served on the Columbia School Board, Columbia Boro Council and the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his Companion: Rose Bennett of Columbia, Cousins: Karen wife of Norman Fable of Manheim, Heidi wife of David Heisey of Millersville and Timothy husband of Cindy Herr of Marietta and a number of Nieces, Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.
A Celebration of Barry's Life will be held at Columbia First Church of God, 7th & Walnut Streets, Columbia on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM (Visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM) with Rev. Fred Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Boro Cemetery. There will also be a Visitation on Friday evening, August 9, 2019 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. AT BARRY'S REQUEST PLEASE WEAR EAGLES, PHILLIES OR COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL ATTIRE. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made in Barry's memory to Columbia Boys Athletic Association, P.O. Box 372, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.