Barry Claude Burkholder, 80, formerly of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and who resided in Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday July 24th, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
At the moment of his passing, a loud thunder clap was heard along the Carolina coast. Friends mused it was Burkholder busting down the pearly gates, asking for a tee time.
Barry’s passing was announced by the Drexel University Athletic Department, which hailed him for making a dramatic impact on the landscape of Drexel University as a former Board of Trustees member, and for building a legacy of community and cultural service in Philadelphia. The Janet E. and Barry C. Burkholder Athletics Hall of Fame was dedicated in 2012.
Barry was proud of his long association with Drexel. In 1988, Barry received Drexel's Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award for Finance. He became a Drexel Trustee in 1998 and served the Board as chair of Drexel's Investment Committee. He was named to the Drexel 100 in 1998 and, in 2007, was the recipient of the highest award given by the Alumni Association, the A. J. Drexel Paul Award. In 2012, he received the prestigious Golden Dragon Society Award as one of the two outstanding members of the Class of 1962.
Barry was formerly president and chief executive officer of Bank United of Texas. Composed of failed thrift institutions, Bank United, under Barry's leadership, completely turned around and attained $18 billion in assets. Bank United was sold in 2001 and Barry retired.
Barry was born on February 20, 1940 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Claude and Annie Burkholder. Barry graduated from Ephrata High School where he was President of both his senior class and the student council. It was in high school Barry met the love of his, Janet, and they were married in 1961.
Barry matriculated to Drexel University in 1958. While at Drexel, Barry was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was a member of Blue Key, Sigma Rho and Scabbard and Blade Honorary Societies. Additionally he was president of his fraternity and pre-junior class.
Following graduation, Barry served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and received the Army Commendation Medal. His business career commenced in 1966 with Ford Motor Company in various financial positions during which time he received his Master of Business Administration from Drexel.
In 1970, he joined CertainTeed Corporation concluding his tenure as president of its real estate development subsidiary. Barry joined Citibank/Citicorp in 1976 and was posted to London as chairman and managing director of Citibank Savings. Returning to the United States in 1981, he held positions as president of Citicorp Mortgage, president of Citicorp Person to Person and chairman of Citibank Savings of Illinois.
An avid athlete who shared his passion for sports, especially golf and skiing with his family, Barry also loved music.
During his business career in Chicago, Barry served as a member of the executive committee of Ravinia Festival and as a regional finance chairman for the U.S. Olympic Committee. In Texas, he was president of the Houston Symphony, a director of the Federal Home Loan Bank and advisor to the Federal Reserve Board for the Thrift Industry.
Since retiring, he has served as president of the Landfall Foundation and the Country Club of Landfall.
Barry loved travel, and counted Christmases in Austria, dog sledding in Alaska with his grandchildren, and an African safari as his greatest adventures.
Barry is survived by Janet, his wife of 58 years, and three adoring daughters, Abby (Jon) Epstein, Amy and Jenny (John) Flak. His four grandchildren, Melissa, Stephen, Dylan Lorraine and Harper were the light of his life.
Memorial services will be announced in Pennsylvania and North Carolina at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Landfall Foundation, via https://www.landfallfoundation.org/.
