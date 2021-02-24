Barry C. Hemperly, 86 of Lancaster, passed away on February 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of Pauline "Polly" E. (Martin) Hemperly for 64 years.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Katherine E. (Kiehl) Hemperly.
After graduating from high school, attending West Chester State College, playing ball and working at Hubley Manufacturing Co., Barry spent his career with Bell Telephone of PA (Verizon), retiring in 1992 after 35 years.
He enjoyed bowling, coaching youth baseball, and most of all family holidays and gatherings. After retirement, Barry and Polly joined the Eastern PA Retreads Motorcycle Club and enjoyed traveling around the country on their Trike motorcycle.
Barry was a member of Goodwin Lodge #19, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Lancaster Forrest #27, Masonic Lodge #43 Lancaster F&AM and Lancaster Commandery No. 13 Knights Templar
He was a lifelong member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Polly, he is survived by three children, Timothy, David and Glenda; grandchildren, Ryan, Jordan, Gregory and Kimberly, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Peter D. (Pennsburg, PA). He was predeceased by brothers, Glenn R. and Tom M.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a virtual Memorial Service on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM by visiting: https://my.gather.app/remember/barry-hemperly. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity close to your heart. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097