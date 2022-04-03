Barry C. Gast, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer and Ann Givler Gast. Barry retired from Lift-All Company, Inc., Landisville. He was a member of Dela-Ches Association, Elizabethtown and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. Barry also enjoyed playing the drums throughout High School and was a member of the band. He loved hunting and fishing. Barry had a love for his cats, watching western movies, listening to music and going for a ride in his classic cars and on his motorcycle. Barry loved meeting new people and one of his goals was to make people smile and happy. Barry was like a big brother to his cousin Dave and was quick to tell a joke. He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Surviving is a cousin, Dave husband of Nancy Kachel, of Seattle, WA, two step-daughters, Eun Hee wife of Andrew Rothwell and their son, Sam of, MA, Erica wife of Steve Brown of Mount Joy and a step-son, Brian husband of Cindy Snavely of Willow Street. Preceding him in death are two spouses, Diane Gast and Patricia Gast, as well as a longtime loving companion, Marian Adair.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barry's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Barry's memory to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.