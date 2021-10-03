Barry Alden Herr died peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 83, with family by his side. Barry was born on June 24, 1938 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Helen Campbell Herr and Harvey Alden Herr and the younger brother of Carole J. Luttenberger. Barry grew up in Lancaster, playing outdoor games, reading comic books, biking, going to the movies, eating ice cream and hanging out with his many friends on Esbenshade Road. Barry had a paper route and learned economics at an early age--once he had a large enough route to pay a friend to help him. He loved cars and worked at the Acme grocery to pay for his first car at age 16. As a young man, he owned many cars and loved his sports cars, his cruisers and a green Mustang known to all as The Green Machine. A Manheim Township High School graduate, Barry went on to Penn State, joined Theta Chi and graduated as an engineer in 1960.
Engineering took Barry to Connecticut and jobs at Hamilton Standard (airplane propellers) and Chandler Evans. He married Diane Patrice Reidy Guest in 1962, and they had four children: Anne Dillon Herr (Karl Jentoft), Barry Russell Herr, Matthew Campbell Herr (Tara Riley), and Allison Reidy Herr (Oliver Kathawala). Barry received his MBA and left engineering to go into housing construction in Connecticut, where he lived for 15 years.
Barry then joined a high school classmate in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to found and build Lawn Equipment and Parts Company (LEPCO), a major distribution company. Barry later acquired and restored old homes and buildings including a schoolhouse and a 1734 stone farmhouse in Manheim, Pennsylvania. He painstakingly restored the historic farmhouse and converted it into the Herr Farmhouse Inn, a B&B that he managed alongside then wife, Ruth. A natural born innkeeper, Barry spent many happy years chatting with guests from all over the world over coffee and muffins.
In 2001, Barry met his present wife, Sandra O. Wilson, on a sailboat trip in the Caribbean. They married in 2004 and made their home in Reno, NV. Barry became a resourceful step father, engineer, repair advisor, construction consultant, project planner and all-around good guy to Ann W. Nelson (R.M. “Jim”), Ina M. Wilson, Thomas R. C. Wilson (Cheryl) and John W. Wilson (Michelle Elliott). Barry and Sandy enjoyed years of great travel, exploring home and the world and making many new friends. They and their blended family of 8 children and 12 grandchildren, together and apart, spent summers at Lake Almanor, CA, Thanksgivings at Nantucket, MA, and enjoyed many trips with family and friends.
Barry was grandfather to Kate, Eric, and Helen Jentoft-Herr; Russell and Henry Kathawala; Campbell and Ellison Herr; Jennifer, Morgan, and Kaitlyn Nelson; and Samuel and James Wilson and he paid special attention to and loved every one of them. Barry was advisor on all things related to board games, repairs, construction materials, building issues, machines, mechanical devices, education choices and other esoteric stuff with his kids and grandkids. With his wife, Sandy, he loved, laughed, advised, and shared everything. He even shopped and cooked – especially his B&B breakfast dish, Connecticut turkey stuffing, Pennsylvania chili and Eastern spaghetti pie! Together, he and Sandra created a wonderful life and they enjoyed all the ordinary, crazy and special moments they had.
Barry was an enthusiastic host, cribbage player, coupon saver, exploration partner and ghost town hunter with his many friends and family members. He took an avid interest in rebuilding MG’s, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing board games, exploring historical sites, winter skiing, and summer sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. He collected model trains and planes, old clocks, and enough other stuff to fill four Pennsylvania barns and then his Reno workshop. He loved to travel, read, trade books, build and repair stuff, entertain, discuss anything and talk to people.
Barry’s parents and older sister predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, all of his children, step children, their spouses and his grandchildren on both coasts, his uncle, Justice Dale Campbell, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, and he loved being with them all. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1–3 PM at The Club at Arrowcreek, 2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy., Reno, NV 89511 (Please park in the Upper Clubhouse Lot and a shuttle will take you to the Pavilion.) Masks are required. If unable to travel or are unvaccinated, and you wish to attend via a computer link, please send an email of interest to In MemoryofBarryHerr@gmail.com and you will be provided with the link. A spring celebration of Barry’s life will be held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in June, 2022.
