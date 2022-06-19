Barry Alden Herr, aged 83, died peacefully in Reno, NV with family at his side and on the phone on September 12, 2021. Barry was born in Lancaster, PA, on June 24, 1938, and grew up there, graduating from Manheim Central High School in 1956. Barry then graduated from Penn State University with an engineering degree in 1960, a staunch Theta Chi, and from Western New England College with a master's degree in business administration.
Barry lived and worked in Connecticut and Lancaster, PA for many years until finally moving to Reno, NV in 2002.
A service will be held for Barry A. Herr at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Drive, Lancaster, PA, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2 pm with internment in the Conestoga Memorial Park to follow. Please see the full obituary at the lancasteronline obituary page. https://lancasteronline.com/obituaries/barry-alden-herr
