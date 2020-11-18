Barry A. Hollenbaugh, Sr., 70, a longtime resident of Ashlea Gardens, New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Reading Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Alice Daisy Hollenbaugh,
Barry had been employed at Tyson Foods for 47 years. He enjoyed cars, car shows, and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Barry A. Hollenbaugh, Jr. of Camden Wyoming, DE and Randy A. Hollenbaugh of Honey Brook; two brothers, Robert husband of Ivy Hollenbaugh of New Holland, and Clyde Hollenbaugh of New Holland; two sisters, Kathy wife of Robert Spatz of Reinholds and Tina Hollenbaugh of New Holland; and an aunt, Evelyn Miller of New Holland. He was preceded in death by siblings Shirley Hollenbaugh and Richard Hollenbaugh.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 3:00 P.M. at the Churchtown United Methodist Cemetery, 2170 Main Street, Narvon, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
