Barrie L. Cornwell, 80, of Mount Joy, entered into rest at 9:35 AM on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Verna (Gibble) Eichler. Barrie was the wife of the late Gilbert F. Cornwell who passed away on September 20, 2021. Surviving are three children, Fawn D. Johnson of Manheim, Gilbert Cornwell, husband of Brenda of Carlisle, and Colette Wilson, wife of Rod of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Andrew Sanchez, Krystal McFalls, Abigail Wilson, Erin Wilson, Amanda Cornwell, and Megan Cornwell; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gregory Eichler, companion of Jeannie of New Holland and Thomas N. Eichler of Ephrata.
Barrie over the years met Gilbert F. Cornwell where they lived 58 years at 131 Mount Joy Street. She loved to sew and cook. Barrie had a garden with her husband and became proficient at canning fruits and vegetables. She worked for the Donegal School District in the cafeteria where she served students lunch. Barrie also worked for Donegal Industries Garmet Company that made children's clothing. She loved the Boro of Mount Joy and will be missed as a caring neighbor.
Barrie was preceded in death by a sister, Tierney L. Eichler.
A graveside service will be held at Camp Hill Cemetery (Corner of Orchard and Terrace Rd., Mount Joy) on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Hill Cemetery c/o kathy Binkley, 525 Terrace Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com