Barrie D. Edwards, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at 82 years of age on July 16, 2023 at the Hospice and Community Care Center. He was the loving husband of Jean (Stauffer) Edwards for the past 58 years. They were pet parents for 8 German Shepherds that were adopted from various rescue groups.
Barrie was the son of the late Virginia Edwards Posey and his step-father Jacob S. Posey. Most of his childhood was spent in the Conestoga area. He was preceded in death by his brothers Terry and Robert.
He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School and served his country honorably from 1962-1968 as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Barrie went to work for Armstrong World Industries for over 40 years. He started as a Laborer, but his talent with pen and paper led him to the position of Armstrong Artist. He was in charge of all Linosets that were designed worldwide. Barrie's one-of-a-kind designs were placed in American Legions, High Schools, VFW's, Government buildings, Hospitals and Airports.
Barrie's love of the outdoors was his passion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and playing pool and darts with friends. He was a member of American Legion Post #34, National Rifle Association, Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, United Sportsman of Pennsylvania and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barrie's honor to Help the Fight, 143 Oakridge Drive, Mountville, PA 17554. A private service will be held by the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097