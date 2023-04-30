Baron Lee "Barry" and Nancy Jane Fry

Baron Lee "Barry" Fry, 83 and Nancy Jane Fry, 83 of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 and Tuesday, March 7, 2023, respectively.
Barry was born in Summit, NJ, son of the late William M. and Catherine Elizabeth Strittmater Fry. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1958 and a Veteran of the US Air Force. Barry was a Real Estate Agent and a member of American Legion Post #219, Fruitland, FL.
Nancy was born in York, daughter of the late Charles and Annabell Loucks Suydam. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1957 and was a Registered Nurse.
They are survived by two sons: Eric D. (Christine) Fry, Strasburg and Bill Fry and fiancée, Lisa A. Myers, Millersville, and two grandchildren.
Barry is survived by two brothers: Kerwin "Cub" Fry, Columbus, IN and William (Marian) Fry, Columbia and was preceded in death by one brother: Richard Strittmater.
Nancy was preceded in death by siblings: William, Howard and David Sudyam and Virginia Horst.
The Private Service and Burial will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors for Barry. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.
A living tribute »