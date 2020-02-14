Barbara Y. Stoltzfus, 2 month old infant daughter of Amos S. and Barbara S. Yoder Stoltzfus of 15 Griest Road, Nottingham, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. She was born in New Providence.
Surviving besides her parents are 12 siblings: Hannah Y. wife of Jonas Miller of Bird in Hand, Sadie Y., Sarah Y., Aaron Y., Annie Y., Daniel Y., Benjamin Y., Susie Y., Mary Y., Samuel Y., Elizabeth Y., and Katie Y. Stoltzfus, all at home, grandparents: Annie Stoltzfus Beiler wife of Jonas Beiler of Danville and the late Benjamin S. Stoltzfus, Daniel S. and Hannah Stoltzfus Yoder of Oxford, and great-grandmothers: Susie Stoltzfus of Bird in Hand and Sarah Stoltzfus of Christiana.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 15 Griest Road, Nottingham, PA, TODAY, Friday, February 14th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »