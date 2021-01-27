"We just do what needs to be done" was one of the philosophies that Barbara Winifred (Meshey) Wagner chose to live by in her 81 years of earthly life. It was that positive, strong-willed quality that helped her survive the loss of her parents at an early age. The courage to enter the professional world as a single mother to four young children and the resilience to battle a failing body throughout the past five years. Possessing a humble nature and a kind smile; she was a rock and friend to those who knew and loved her. On Monday, January 25 she left her home to join her sister, Margaret K (Roy) and her parents, Lewis and Margaret Meshey into the waiting arms of angels.
Winnie, formerly of Strasburg and more recently Peach Bottom, PA is survived by her children, Tammy Hinton, Timothy Wagner, both of Lancaster, Gini (Kelly) Woy, Peach Bottom, and Mary Jo Reed of Ephrata. She was known as "Jammy" to her adoring grandchildren, Tahara (Jesse) Delewski, Henry and Stella Woy, and great-grandchildren Ryan (Nicole) Hensley, David, Hope, Raymond and Charity Delewski, who all knew her adoration and reveled in her playful antics.
The innate determination Winnie showed in her personal life shined equally bright in her professional life. She proved herself a personable and capable customer service representative and manager, and later an admired sales representative for the Jay Group, creating a personal bond of friendship lasting beyond her years with the company. Winnie spent the last years of her career as a sales representative for Geiger, Lewiston, Maine, where again she paved a path of success and faithful friendships.
In addition to her family and loyal friends, Winnie enjoyed spending her time at home working either on home repair projects or in her flower beds.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows, Lancaster and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and all the home care professionals who have kept her safe and laughing throughout the past several years. If you feel inclined, the family requests in lieu of sending flowers, that you make a contribution to Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
She takes with her a smile that will live in our memoires forever and an example of kindness to live by.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
