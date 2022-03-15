Barbara Wilds Lineaweaver, age 82 of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2022 after a brief illness. Barbara was born on May 18, 1939 to Doris and William Wilds of Cleona, PA.
After Barbara graduated from Lebanon High School in 1957, she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Millersville State Teachers College in 1961. Barbara then taught at the Annville- Cleona School District for several years until she and her husband, Mahlon "Bill" Lineaweaver moved to Newton, New Jersey. Barbara then chose to focus on taking care of her children until they were school aged and then was a substitute teacher within the Newton Elementary School. She later worked at Children's Garden Academy as a pre-school teacher. Barbara also was a part-time travel agent for numerous years. Most recently, Barbara and Bill have resided at Willow Valley Retirement Community.
Barbara married Bill in 1962 after meeting in college. Barbara and Bill have two children: Kim Lineaweaver Melhorn, (wife of Gregory Melhorn) and Debra Lineaweaver Szymanski (fiance of Mikki Horvat). She also is survived by her younger sister, Peggy Wilds Klein two grandchildren, Brianna Melhorn and Brandon Melhorn. She was preceded in death by her parents William "Bill" and Doris Wilds as well as her younger brother John "Jack" Wilds.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband and family in the United States as well as internationally. She also was a craft artist from quilling, painting, ceramics, crocheting, and needle point to name a few. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader when her daughters were involved, and most recently loved her aquatics classes. Barbara and her family also enjoyed years of camping by tent and later in life their pop-up camper. During the 31 years residing in New Jersey, Barbara and her husband enjoyed hosting friends out of state in their home as well as many activities with friends and neighbors over the years.
Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home at 441 N George St., Millersville, PA 17551 on March 17, 2022 with the visitation from 10-11 AM and Funeral Service following. Flowers are welcome.
Donations can be made in Barbara's honor to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
