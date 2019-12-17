Barbara W. Hershey-Baxter, 102, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late David K. and Amelia Bollinger Witmer. Barbara was the wife of the late Harry I. Baxter who died in 2003; her first husband was the late Robert S. Hershey who died in November of 1982. In her early years Barbara worked at the former Rettew's Department Store, Manheim; later she retired from working many years for the Garden Spot Badge Company, Lititz. She was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Mennonite Church, where she served as treasurer of the Women's Sewing Circle, and taught Sunday school and Bible school. Barbara had a servant's heart, volunteering for Landis Homes, Mennonite Home, the Lancaster General Hospital Auxiliaries, and at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are two daughters: Doris L. wife of Gene Wenger of Elizabethtown, Donna S. wife of Calvin Blank of Cochranville, a son, Robert L. husband of Debby F. Hershey of Lititz, two step daughters: Virginia Mullin of Lancaster, Beth wife of Ottie Rankin of Elgin, SC. two step sons: Ralph "Red" husband of Veanna Baxter of Narvon, Harold husband of Cathy Baxter of Wadsworth, IL, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren, and numerous step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a step daughter, Eileen Gilbert, a brother, Lloyd Witmer, and five sisters: Emma Martin, Amelia Witmer, Katie Martin, Grace Boll, and Alma Detwiler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's funeral service in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family in Hoffer Auditorium on Friday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Barbara's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
