Barbara W. Fox, 89, just shy of her 90th birthday, went peacefully to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late E. Phillip Fox, Sr. for fifty years, she was the devoted mother to Elizabeth Fox Dingwall (Murray), Lorrie Fox Gendrue, and E. Phillip Fox, Jr. (Melissa). Barbara cherished her six grandchildren: James and Andrew Dingwall, Joseph and Nathan Gendrue, and Sabrina and Peyton Fox. Barbara was the daughter of the late Harry G. C. and E. Mildred Williams (Kennedy) and was raised in Germantown, PA.
Barbara enthusiastically joined in many activities including field hockey at the Germantown Cricket Club and graduated from The Stevens School in 1949 where she participated in numerous clubs and committees. Upon marriage, Barbara moved to Newtown Square where she resided for over sixty years until recently relocating to Lancaster, PA. She continued to be a lifelong learner by attending Temple University, and later taking numerous art and Bible study classes including those at Philadelphia College of the Bible. Before marriage, she worked at the Admissions Office at the University of Pennsylvania, and office of The Secretary of the Pennsylvania Railroad in Philadelphia.
She lovingly raised her children while caring for her mother. As a faithful Christian, she served as a Presbyterian church deaconess, Sunday School teacher, leader of Vacation Bible School arts & crafts tables, and she had a genuine heart to serve mission organizations and encourage college students. Throughout her life, Barbara loved visiting the beach with her family and attending Phillies games with her husband. Her creativity was obvious in her sewing, baking, gardening, crafting, and cake decorating.
After a private interment, a memorial service for Barbara will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church, 1255 S. Westtown Road in West Chester, PA, where family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall
