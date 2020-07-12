Barbara Thome Bagri, 81, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Mabel (Johnson) Thome.
Barbara was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1957. She later received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Dickinson College. Barbara retired from teaching at Columbia High School. She was also a professional singer and was a staple at the Fulton Opera House.
Barbara is survived by a son, Jaspaul Bagri companion of Kathryn Hundertmark of Charlestown, MD and a granddaughter, Olivia Bagri of Charlestown, MD.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Donald Thome.
Services will be private.
