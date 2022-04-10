Barbara (Thomas) Campbell

Barbara "Barb" (Thomas) Campbell passed away, April 6, 2022, from lymphoma, at the age of 84, in Lancaster. Born in Philadelphia, Barb graduated from Germantown High School in 1956 and was known for her ability to meet every occasion with a song. Barb was the life of any party-her joy in making those around her laugh was well-known to all.
She spent nearly two decades as a district manager for Waldenbooks, the perfect role for such a voracious reader and creative mind. However, Barbara always said that being a mother to her two children was her favorite job.
She loved music, and spent the first paycheck she ever earned to place a record player on layaway. She enjoyed a personal study of art and history throughout her life, and was known for writing Letters to the Editor in the local newspaper.
She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin; her mother, Ethel; and her sister, Marian. She is survived by her brother, Benjamin, Jr., and his wife, Carol; her daughter, Marian and her husband, Mark; her son, Roger and his wife, Denise; and her four grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Tyler, and Kelli.
Services for Barbara will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »